Rockford man arrested on a murder warrant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of the Rockford Police Gang Crime Unit and the Rockford Police Intel Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in conducting a warrant check in the 500 block of Royal Avenue on Thursday looking for Von Johnson Jr.

Johnson Jr., 26, had an active Murder Warrant out of Madison. He was located during the warrant check and was immediately taken into custody.

Officials say once they searched the residence, officers located and recovered two firearms, many high-capacity magazines, ammunition and cocaine.

Johnson Jr. is charged with three counts of Unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of Possession of cocaine.

