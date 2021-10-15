Advertisement

Nurse shortages hit local hospitals

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s being dubbed The Great Resignation. Millions of people across the country are quitting their jobs in a search for a better life. One of the hardest hit industries? Healthcare.

UW Health SwedishAmerican is no stranger to these shortages. The pandemic saw a number of nurses either retire, or retire early because of COVID-19 Burnout. This has caused hospitals like SwedishAmerican to find long term solutions to fix the problem. One of the ideas is to expand the amount of people admitted into University Nursing Programs. If that number increases, a single college could churn out up to 120 new nurses, which would enable hospitals to no go short staffed for so long.

This idea does have some caveats however. Universities need hospital clinics to send their trainees to. These hospital clinics are already crowded according to St. Anthony’s School of Nursing Dean, Beth Carson. So to admit more people the hospitals would have to expand their clinics. Until then, they’re hiring travelling nurses, like substitute teachers, who will come in for a short time and then move on to another hospital.

