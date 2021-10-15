Advertisement

Learning more about equine therapy at Lucky’s Farm

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Using horses to improve mental health is the idea behind Equine Therapy. Coming up this weekend, visitors to Lucky’s Farm have a chance to learn more about the therapy.

Lucky’s Farm Animal Rescue will open its stables to the public on Sunday, October 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. to give attendees a better understanding of how they use horses to heal. All of the horses at Lucky’s are rescues with their own story of struggle and survival as owner Dr. Judy Cunningham says.

She says, “It’s similar to what the veterans are doing for trauma therapy and other facilities. But we are for regular people who might have some mental health issues, like depression, or trauma, or bipolar disorder.”

