Stellantis gives ultimatum to hundreds of laid off Belvidere employees

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 1,100 employees who were indefinitely laid off from the Stellantis plant in Belvidere have been given the option to transfer to another facility, quit, or be fired.

Stellantis says on October 8 it sent letters to the employees giving them the chance to return to work at its Toledo Assembly Complex and several Mopar locations. Per the terms of the UAW-FCA collective bargaining agreement, indefinitely laid off employees can be offered full-time opportunities in other labor markets.

However, if employees decline the placement they will have no company-provided income or benefits. If a laid off employee does not respond to the letter, they will be fired.

See the full statement from Stellantis below:

Stellantis currently has full-time job openings at its Toledo Assembly Complex and several Mopar locations. As per the terms of the UAW-FCA collective bargaining agreement, indefinitely laid off employees can be offered full-time opportunities in other labor markets. As a result, the company sent letters on Oct. 8, 2021, to about 1,100 previously indefinitely laid off Belvidere employees offering them the opportunity to staff those positions and return to work. These employees can either accept or decline the placement. However, as stated in the contract, declining will place them with no company-provided income or benefits, but they will maintain their eligibility for other job opportunities. Laid off employees who fail to respond to the letter will be terminated. We understand this may be a difficult decision for a number of our employees and their families, but it is our goal to get as many people as possible back to full-time employment.

The assembly plant in Belvidere has been facing repeated shut downs due to a global microchip shortage. According to Stellantis, production at the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be down through the end of October.

