U.S. Preventive Services Task Force proposes aspirin changes

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends most adults not take aspirin to prevent heart attacks or strokes
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Taking a daily low-dose aspirin has long been recommended for heart health, but an influential organization changed its guidance Tuesday.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends most adults not take aspirin to prevent heart attacks or strokes. Experts say adults in their 40s and 50s should only take aspirin as a preventive measure if their doctors determine they’re at a higher risk for heart disease and aspirin could help lower their risk without potential bleeding.

“We’ve seen people have had some bleeds in the brain or the stomach. There’s always a small risk, regardless of the dose, so to try and mitigate these changes made to see if these patients recommended depending on the risks moving forward,” St. Anthony Medical Center Family Medicine Practitioner Mirza Ali Khan says.

