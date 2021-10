ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy this morning with a few light rain showers. Becoming sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 60′s. Clouds tomorrow with a few showers. Chilly with highs in the upper 50′s. Beautiful for the weekend! Plenty of sunshine for both days with highs close to 60 on Saturday and upper 60′s for Sunday.

