Safest states during COVID-19 pandemic: Illinois makes the top-10, according to study

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - With almost 57% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated according to the CDC and the nation trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub released a new study on the safest states in the U.S. during the pandemic... Illinois was ranked 7th.

Connecticut, Massachusetts and California are the top three safest states during the pandemic. Wyoming, West Virginia and Idaho were named the three least safe states.

The study ranked all states and the District of Columbia based on transmission rates, deaths, hospitalizations, positive tests and the percentage of the eligible population who can get vaccinated by state.

The Prairie state also has the 4th lowest positive testing rate nationwide as of Oct. 13 with a 2.6% 7-day test positivity rate. Illinois trails Connecticut, the District of Columbia and Massachusetts at the top.

