Advertisement

Safest states during COVID-19 pandemic: Illinois makes the top-10, according to study

The Prairie state also has the 4th lowest positive testing rate nationwide as of Oct. 13
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - With almost 57% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated according to the CDC and the nation trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub released a new study on the safest states in the U.S. during the pandemic... Illinois was ranked 7th.

Connecticut, Massachusetts and California are the top three safest states during the pandemic. Wyoming, West Virginia and Idaho were named the three least safe states.

The study ranked all states and the District of Columbia based on transmission rates, deaths, hospitalizations, positive tests and the percentage of the eligible population who can get vaccinated by state.

The Prairie state also has the 4th lowest positive testing rate nationwide as of Oct. 13 with a 2.6% 7-day test positivity rate. Illinois trails Connecticut, the District of Columbia and Massachusetts at the top.

Further information can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man arrested on weapon, cannabis charges
Rockford man arrested on weapon, cannabis charges
Rockford school board approves financial incentive for employees.
Rockford school board approves financial incentive for employees
Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man killed in Jonathan Avenue shooting has been identified
Crash on Avon and West State
Mom now identified, teen daughter dies following crash on Rockford’s west side
One woman dead after crash off of I-251 Monday morning
Rockford woman identified after deadly crash off of highway 251 Monday morning

Latest News

Friday night crash in Roscoe leaves one dead, man identified
Comcast donates to Boys and Girls clubs in Rockford to bridge the digital divide
Comcast donates to Boys and Girls clubs in Rockford to bridge the digital divide
Rockford public works department to replace streetlights
Rockford public works department to replace streetlights
Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man killed in Jonathan Avenue shooting has been identified