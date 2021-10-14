Roscoe man dies one day after a motorcycle crash

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - 60-year-old Kerry Dioneda was killed in a motorcycle crash, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Dioneda was involved in a crash at Old River Road and Gleasman Road on Saturday, October 2. He was taken to a local hospital and died the following day.

The coroner’s office listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.