Advertisement

Rockford public works department to replace streetlights

The new installment will also improve lighting quality
Rockford public works department to replace streetlights
Rockford public works department to replace streetlights(123rf)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford says the public works department will upgrade more than 1,000 streetlights with energy-efficient LED fixtures.

The city plans to use a ComEd energy-efficient program as its blueprint to replace current, high-pressure sodium lights with LED bulbs. The new installment will also improve lighting quality.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man arrested on weapon, cannabis charges
Rockford man arrested on weapon, cannabis charges
Rockford school board approves financial incentive for employees.
Rockford school board approves financial incentive for employees
Teen arrested on stolen vehicle charges
Logemann announces run for U.S. Congress on Seventeenth Congressional District
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19

Latest News

Friday night crash in Roscoe leaves one dead, man identified
Comcast donates to Boys and Girls clubs in Rockford to bridge the digital divide
Comcast donates to Boys and Girls clubs in Rockford to bridge the digital divide
Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man killed in Jonathan Avenue shooting has been identified
A man has died following a quadruple shooting Oct. 5 in Rockford.
Rockford man killed on Independence Avenue last Tuesday identified