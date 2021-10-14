Rockford public works department to replace streetlights

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford says the public works department will upgrade more than 1,000 streetlights with energy-efficient LED fixtures.

The city plans to use a ComEd energy-efficient program as its blueprint to replace current, high-pressure sodium lights with LED bulbs. The new installment will also improve lighting quality.

