Rockford man killed on Independence Avenue last Tuesday identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday, October 5 was a violent day in the Forest City with three separate shootings occurring in Rockford.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says 38-year-old Charles Gholson died in the shooting in the 400 block of Independence Avenue, which occurred around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Four people total were shot in that shooting.

Police say a 36-year-old man also suffered life-threatening injuries and two others had serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.