Advertisement

Rockford man killed on Independence Avenue last Tuesday identified

A man has died following a quadruple shooting Oct. 5 in Rockford.
A man has died following a quadruple shooting Oct. 5 in Rockford.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday, October 5 was a violent day in the Forest City with three separate shootings occurring in Rockford.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says 38-year-old Charles Gholson died in the shooting in the 400 block of Independence Avenue, which occurred around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Four people total were shot in that shooting.

Police say a 36-year-old man also suffered life-threatening injuries and two others had serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Happy Cannabis Company is ready for their grand opening in Loves Park.
Happy Cannabis Company ready for grand opening in Loves Park
Rockford school board approves financial incentive for employees.
Rockford school board approves financial incentive for employees
Rockford man arrested on weapon, cannabis charges
Rockford man arrested on weapon, cannabis charges
One woman dead after crash off of I-251 Monday morning
One woman dead after crash off of highway 251 Monday morning
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man killed in Jonathan Avenue shooting has been identified
Bago
Lutheran downs Winnebago in regional semifinals, Royal Lions dominate Sobos
Crash on Avon and West State
Mom now identified, teen daughter dies following crash on Rockford’s west side
Roscoe man dies one day after a motorcycle crash