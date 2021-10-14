Rockford man killed on Independence Avenue last Tuesday identified
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday, October 5 was a violent day in the Forest City with three separate shootings occurring in Rockford.
The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says 38-year-old Charles Gholson died in the shooting in the 400 block of Independence Avenue, which occurred around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Four people total were shot in that shooting.
Police say a 36-year-old man also suffered life-threatening injuries and two others had serious injuries.
