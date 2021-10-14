Rockford man dies one day after refusing treatment following car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says 41-year-old Brady Erickson has died after officials say he left the emergency room against doctors’ advice following a crash that left him with injuries.

Erickson was involved in a crash at the roundabout at Kishwaukee Street and Airport Drive on Rockford’s south side Tuesday, October 5. He was then taken to the hospital with injuries but later left.

Police were called the next day after receiving reports that Erickson was going around and knocking on the doors of nearby residents. The coroner’s office says he was found unresponsive in a yard.

Erickson was then taken back to a hospital where he died.

The coroner says the cause of death is blunt force trauma to the chest from the crash.

