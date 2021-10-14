Rock Co. Cancer Coalition receives $116k donation to help with financial burden

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - To help raise funds for those diagnosed with cancer in the community, Hendriks Commercial Properties (HCP) raised $116,254 to benefit the Rock County Cancer Coalition (RCCC).

Funds were raised from the HCP’s annual Rockin’ in the Greens golf outing in September and will help out cancer patients in the Rock County community who may be struggling financially.

“On behalf of Rock County Cancer Coalition and Board of Directors, we would like to thank you for organizing this incredible event for the ninth year in a row. RCCC would not be able to do what we do and make the impact we do, without the help of HCP. Your vision to improve our community inspires us to continue to assist those who need us,” RCC Executive Director Lucy Beckord says.

Since the organization’s establishment in 2011, the RCCC has helped out more than 1,600 cancer patients in the area and raised more than $1.2 million.

