Mom now identified, teen daughter dies following crash on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says 38-year-old Jerrisha Goodwin is a victim of the crash at Avon Street and W. State in Rockford when a man accused of driving drunk crashed into her car.

The crash occurred on October 4. Goodwin was pronounced dead on the scene with two children, ages 14 and 5 months old were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

Goodwin’s 14-year-old daughter has also died from her injuries, police say.

Juan Acre, 31, of Rockford, was arrested following the crash and faces multiple charges including:

Aggravated DUI involving death

Aggravated DUI with great bodily harm

Reckless homicide

Aggravated DUI (revoked license)

