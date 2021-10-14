Mom now identified, teen daughter dies following crash on Rockford’s west side
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says 38-year-old Jerrisha Goodwin is a victim of the crash at Avon Street and W. State in Rockford when a man accused of driving drunk crashed into her car.
The crash occurred on October 4. Goodwin was pronounced dead on the scene with two children, ages 14 and 5 months old were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.
Goodwin’s 14-year-old daughter has also died from her injuries, police say.
Juan Acre, 31, of Rockford, was arrested following the crash and faces multiple charges including:
- Aggravated DUI involving death
- Aggravated DUI with great bodily harm
- Reckless homicide
- Aggravated DUI (revoked license)
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.