Man killed in Jonathan Avenue shooting has been identified

Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 28-year-old Louie Lee has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office as the victim who was shot and killed last week on Jonathan Avenue.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Jonathan Avenue on Tuesday, October 5. Lee was taken to the hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the shooting, the coroner’s office says.

The shooting was the first of three separate shootings last Tuesday night.

In total, 6 people were shot that night with two dying from their injuries.

