Lutheran downs Winnebago in regional semifinals, Royal Lions dominate Sobos

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - In the Hinkley Big Rock sectional bracket, four Stateline teams meet in regional semifinal play.

Winnebago in the middle of an impressive season behind goaltender Braylon Garrigan meets Lutheran who upset Byron. The Crusaders continued the upset train by knocking off the Indians 5-2. Dasha Curiel had a first-half hat trick to put Lutheran ahead and they never looked back. Lutheran will meet Marengo in the regional final.

In Genoa Rockford Christian dominated South Beloit 8-0 to advance to a regional final with Genoa-Kingston.

