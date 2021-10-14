Jackpot! A first look at Rockford’s new casino

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday morning Rockford’s temporary casino opened its doors to the media for an exclusive first look. The casino will be Rockfordians first taste of hard rock life. This temporary home will be open 24/7 until they finish construction on Rockford’s hard rock resort.

Hard Rock has currently hired around 300 people to a variety of positions and are using local businesses to assist in the construction. The temporary casino doesn’t look too temporary on the inside, as it boasts over 600 electronic gaming machines, 2 bars and restaurants, and a wide variety of hard rock décor that will remain at the casino until the resort down the street opens its doors.

“You will get splashes of that memorabilia and that history of rock and roll with the Hard Rock Brand here at this building, They go in last so we don’t wanna mess them up, we don’t wanna get things dirty. So you’ll have to come back to see what actually goes in those cases,” said Geno Iafrate, Hard Rock Rockford President.

Iafrate says he’s always looking to add members to the hard rock family saying “we will hire a Rockstar forever. If you’re great at what you do and you have the right attitude and aptitude we can teach you everything else”

The casino is in its final stages of preparation and will be open as early as early November.

