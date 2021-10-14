Advertisement

Jackpot! A first look at Rockford’s new casino

Hard Rock says they hope to have the casino open by November
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday morning Rockford’s temporary casino opened its doors to the media for an exclusive first look. The casino will be Rockfordians first taste of hard rock life. This temporary home will be open 24/7 until they finish construction on Rockford’s hard rock resort.

Hard Rock has currently hired around 300 people to a variety of positions and are using local businesses to assist in the construction. The temporary casino doesn’t look too temporary on the inside, as it boasts over 600 electronic gaming machines, 2 bars and restaurants, and a wide variety of hard rock décor that will remain at the casino until the resort down the street opens its doors.

“You will get splashes of that memorabilia and that history of rock and roll with the Hard Rock Brand here at this building, They go in last so we don’t wanna mess them up, we don’t wanna get things dirty. So you’ll have to come back to see what actually goes in those cases,” said Geno Iafrate, Hard Rock Rockford President.

Iafrate says he’s always looking to add members to the hard rock family saying “we will hire a Rockstar forever. If you’re great at what you do and you have the right attitude and aptitude we can teach you everything else”

The casino is in its final stages of preparation and will be open as early as early November.

Rockford man arrested on weapon, cannabis charges
Rockford school board approves financial incentive for employees.
Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man killed in Jonathan Avenue shooting has been identified
Crash on Avon and West State
Mom now identified, teen daughter dies following crash on Rockford’s west side
One woman dead after crash off of I-251 Monday morning
