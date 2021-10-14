Friday night crash in Roscoe leaves one dead, man identified

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - An 88-year-old Roscoe man has died of blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen from a multi-vehicle crash Friday night.

The crash happened just after 9:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at McCurry Rd. and Willowbrook Rd. Gene Readette was taken to a local trauma center where he later died in the emergency room.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.