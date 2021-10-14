Advertisement

Father charged in death of woman shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm....
Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm. Police say his 2-year-old son found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack and fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.(Source: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.

Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack.

Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Altamonte Springs police say the little boy fired a single shot on Aug. 11 that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head. A co-worker on the Zoom call and Avery both dialed 911 for help.

The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said Avery is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Happy Cannabis Company is ready for their grand opening in Loves Park.
Happy Cannabis Company ready for grand opening in Loves Park
Rockford school board approves financial incentive for employees.
Rockford school board approves financial incentive for employees
Rockford man arrested on weapon, cannabis charges
Rockford man arrested on weapon, cannabis charges
One woman dead after crash off of I-251 Monday morning
One woman dead after crash off of highway 251 Monday morning
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man killed in Jonathan Avenue shooting has been identified
A man has died following a quadruple shooting Oct. 5 in Rockford.
Rockford man killed on Independence Avenue last Tuesday identified
Bago
Lutheran downs Winnebago in regional semifinals, Royal Lions dominate Sobos
Crash on Avon and West State
Mom now identified, teen daughter dies following crash on Rockford’s west side