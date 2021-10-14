Comcast donates to Boys and Girls clubs in Rockford to bridge the digital divide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Comcast donates $10,000 plus 100 laptops today to support STEM programs apart of the Boys and Girls clubs in Rockford.

Comcast’s stop in Rockford is a component of the Illinois Digital Equity Tour, which consists of a week-long tour of cities across the state, promoting the importance of digital equity. The money, and more importantly, the laptops, will connect more than 76,000, low-income residents in Rockford to the internet for an affordable cost.

“Very exciting day for not just the Boys and Girls Club, but the entire community. This generous gift of Chromebooks from Comcast from $10,000 won’t just impact the kids, but it’ll impact 100 families too,” Boys and Girls Club President Chip Stoner says,

