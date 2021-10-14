Byron man dies from head injuries a few days after an ATV accident

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says 46-year-old Jeremy Lancaste was involved in an ATV accident on Wednesday, September 29 when the ATV he was riding flipped over due to a mechanical failure.

Lancaste was taken to a local hospital for treatment that day but died from his injuries sustained in the crash on October 3.

The coroner’s office listed a head injury as the cause of death. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

