Byron, Dixon ready for BNC brawl

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday night provides a key opportunity for both Dixon and Byron, the Dukes must win to stay alive in the conference title chase, the Tigers win the conference if they beat Dixon.

Byron has ran through most of the conference so far this season, take the 7-3 win over Genoa-Kingston off the schedule, and the Tigers have won every game by 28 or more. The Tigers hope to complete an undefeated season and take down the Dukes in the process, head coach Jeff Boyer knows it won’t be a walk through this week.

“They’re about 60-40 on run-pass so they’re a spread team that wants to run the ball first and they are going to throw it so we got to be good in the secondary we also got to be great upfront,” Boyer said. “It’s really gonna test our defense in multiple ways this week. We expect to be in this situation and our kids and quarterbacks played well I am really happy with how they’ve been playing and hope they continue to play well.”

For Dixon, this game is a must-win if they want to win the conference. With two losses already on the year, the Dukes will need some help to finish first. Priority number one is to win Friday night. Head coach Jared Shaner says Byron is not going to fold at this stage in the season.

“With Byron, there’s a blessing and a curse and that is, you know what you’re going to get, but you have to be able to stop it,” Shaner said. “You’re gonna see the wing stuff, you’re gonna get a lot of fullback and double dive, you know they’re gonna throw in a jet sweep with a speedy guy to the perimeter, and as soon as you fall asleep, you’re gonna get play action over the top, and they’ve been doing that and doing that very successfully for a long time.”

