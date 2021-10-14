A bit more rain on Friday before a brief cooler period arrives

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wasn’t it nice to see the sunshine return to the Stateline Thursday? Minus another cloudy and somewhat rainy Friday, sunshine will dominate the forecast going forward. Temperatures will also be taking a slight roller coaster ride as the season’s coolest temperatures are in store this weekend. However, it looks to be brief.

The last time we had more sun than clouds for most of a given day in the Stateline was back on October 1. Since then, our skies have been mostly cloudy or completely cloudy. Friday will see a return of the clouds but those will go away for the weekend. Sun-filled skies will be in store going forward starting on Saturday, which will be a very welcome change!

After a mostly cloudy Friday, expect more sunshine in the days ahead that follow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain chances on Friday will be very scattered and overall light. No severe weather is expected. Friday late morning through the early evening has the highest chances to see some scattered showers but most will be done by the time Friday night football games get underway throughout the Stateline. Temperatures will be cooler than Thursday with high temperatures hovering around 60 degrees.

Friday morning will start dry but with cloudy skies until rain chances go up slightly. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Light showers through early Friday evening are possible on a very scattered basis. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once the rain and clouds move out on Friday, we’ll begin a sunny and cooler weekend. On Saturday, area high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the upper 50s. This is thanks in part to a breezy northwesterly wind that we will have. The cooler times will only be brief as by Sunday, we’ll return to the upper 60s for high temperatures.

Breezy northwesterly winds and lots of sunshine are on tap to start a fall-like weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cooler weekend with lots of sunshine is on tap starting Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Eventually, by Monday and Tuesday, we’ll have mild temperatures again in the Stateline. Forecast highs on those days look to be in the low-to-mid 70s with lots of sunshine.

We'll return to above normal conditions by the beginning of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In addition, Friday’s rain chance looks to be only of the few in the forecast. Rain will be hard to come by overall. However, the very wet pattern October 2021 given us so far has been good news for our drought. Last week, most of the Stateline was in a Severe Drought but we’ve since downgraded to a Moderate Drought. I expect more improvements on that over the next week, too.

While October overall has been a wet month, we are still in a deficit for rainfall year-to-date. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Because of the very rainy start to October, we saw some great improvements on our drought monitor. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

