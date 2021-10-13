Teen arrested on stolen vehicle charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage boy is in custody after Rockford police attempt to stop a stolen car overnight.

Rockford police noticed the stolen car in the 200 block of Whitman St. around midnight. A short time later, police tried to stop it on S. Johnston. That’s when two people inside got out and ran. A police K9 found a loaded gun in the 2300 block of Green St. Police say they found the alleged 15-year-old gang member in a yard on Chestnut.

The boy was arrested and faces a number of charges including unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

