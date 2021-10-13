Advertisement

Teen arrested on stolen vehicle charges

The boy faces a number of charges including unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage boy is in custody after Rockford police attempt to stop a stolen car overnight.

Rockford police noticed the stolen car in the 200 block of Whitman St. around midnight. A short time later, police tried to stop it on S. Johnston. That’s when two people inside got out and ran. A police K9 found a loaded gun in the 2300 block of Green St. Police say they found the alleged 15-year-old gang member in a yard on Chestnut.

The boy was arrested and faces a number of charges including unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Happy Cannabis Company is ready for their grand opening in Loves Park.
Happy Cannabis Company ready for grand opening in Loves Park
One woman dead after crash off of I-251 Monday morning
One woman dead after crash off of highway 251 Monday morning
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day

Latest News

Save Bell Bowl Prairie meeting held at Burpee Museum
Save Bell Bowl Prairie meeting held at Burpee Museum
Harvest season prompts grain bin safety
Harvest season prompts grain bin safety
The Happy Cannabis Co. opens for business
The Happy Cannabis Co. opens for business
School board approves financial incentive
RPS board meeting