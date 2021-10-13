Study finds Illinois drivers to be some of the best in the nation

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Some of the best drivers by state happen to be in Illinois as QuoteWizard ranked the state as the 5th best drivers nationwide.

Millions of car insurance quotes were used to rank each U.S. state by accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets and citations. New Hampshire is the state with the best drivers followed by West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Illinois to round out the top-5. States with the worst drivers are Iowa, North Dakota, Virginia, California and Alaska.

After ranking 7th last year, Illinois moved into the top-5 as they were 45th in accidents and DUIs and 38th in citations. However, the state has the 25th highest speeding tickets issued.

The full report can be viewed here.

