Save Bell Bowl Prairie meeting held at Burpee Museum

The National Land Institute hosts a second public meeting at Burpee Museum to save the Bell Bowl Prairie at the Chicago Rockford International Airport
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local environmental group is scrambling to save the prairie but they’re running out of time.

The National Land Institute (NLI) hosts a second public meeting at Burpee Museum to save the Bell Bowl Prairie at the Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD).

The NLI has been managing Bell Bowl Prairie for several decades. In August, they learned of RFD’s plan to put in a road and expand the airport. NLI Executive Director Kerry Leigh says the purpose of tonight’s meeting is to give people an avenue to action and what she wants most is just the opportunity to talk with airport officials before the bulldozers begin on Nov. 1st.

“We feel that with our design solutions that if the airport would listen to us and the FAA we have some solutions to present where the airport can be the hero and the prairie can be saved,” Leigh says.

