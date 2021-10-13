Mainly dry minus a rain chance Friday, then looking cooler and drier

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another day with measurable rain in the Stateline is behind us. For October 2021 so far, Rockford has received 3.51 inches of rain and that’s 2.38 inches above normal. However, we are still below normal for rainfall year-to-date as we are in a deficit of 12 inches.

Wednesday also felt a lot more like fall with highs in the low-to-mid 60s across the Stateline. We’ve also been stuck in a rut lately with our skies being cloudy or mostly cloudy. Luckily as we go through the overnight and into Thursday, our skies will be gradually clearing with the sunshine returning Thursday morning. It will be a good day to do some late season lawn mowing or any outdoor chores if you need!

Skies will be mostly sunny for Thursday as skies will continue clearing. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Because of the higher amounts of sunshine Thursday, highs will return to above-normal territory with highs in the lower 70s throughout the Stateline. Clouds return overnight into Friday ahead of our next rain chances, which is one of the few in the near future forecast.

A cold front will move slowly through the Midwest and give us our rain chances for Friday. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out but severe weather doesn’t look to be a concern. Morning through mid-afternoon Friday looks to be the primetime for rain with it getting more scattered and exiting Friday night.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast through Friday as a cold front stalls across the region. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain chances will remain in the forecast through Friday as a cold front stalls across the region. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain chances will remain in the forecast through Friday as a cold front stalls across the region. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As mentioned, Friday is the only rainfall we have in the forecast for the next 8-10 days. However, temperatures will be going on a slight roller coaster. Below-normal temperatures are favored this weekend, especially on Saturday where highs will struggle to even hit 60 degrees. But next week, mild temperatures back into the 70s return for Monday and Tuesday.

We will also get out of this cloudy rut for a streak of several days. Starting on Saturday and into next week, the forecast is heavily favored for sunny to partly cloudy skies.

This is also the time of the year where our fall foliage begins to take aim on the trees around northern Illinois. While we’re still seeing patchy foliage on our trees now, expect the fall colors to become more widespread over the next 7-10 days around here. With the more fall-like weather and sunny days ahead, it will be perfect to spend outside and check out the colors!

Foliage in the Stateline is patchy to partial but the peak foliage for fall colors will be coming within the next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Foliage in the Stateline is patchy to partial but the peak foliage for fall colors will be coming within the next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Foliage in the Stateline is patchy to partial but the peak foliage for fall colors will be coming within the next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.