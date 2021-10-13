Logemann announces run for U.S. Congress on Seventeenth Congressional District

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s 2nd Ward Alderman Jonathan Logemann will be running for U.S. Congress. He made the official announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.

My name is Jonathan Logemann, and I’m a Democrat running for Congress in #IL17. As a teacher, alderman, veteran, and father, I know the challenges families in Illinois face every day. I’m running to do more for our communities, and I hope you’ll join me. Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/0ZurjupN7M — Jonathan K. Logemann (@MrLogemann) October 13, 2021

Logemann intends to run for Illinois’ Seventeenth District seat currently held by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.

“I’m a high school teacher, proud union member, and an Afghanistan veteran,” said Logemann. “As an Alderman, I’ve worked to create opportunities and jobs in my community and listen to my neighbors and constituents. I know the challenges hard-working Illinois families are facing – because Sarah and I live it every day. I’m running for Congress because we need fewer career politicians in Washington and more people who understand the struggle, firsthand. Whether it’s the importance of protecting and expanding affordable health care, investing in quality education for the next generation, taking care of our veterans when they return home or protecting American democracy and our freedoms, we need a renewed focus on solving problems, and less finger-pointing and bickering.”

During his time as Alderman, Logemann brought more than 1,000 jobs to the city through several projects he was supported. He’s also increased diversity on city boards, expanded access to affordable preschool and created a tuition-free partnership between Northern Illinois and some students from Rockford Public Schools.

