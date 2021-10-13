Harvest season prompts grain bin safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The harvest is in full swing around Illinois but as the crops come out of the field, the grain bins fill up along with the risks for accidents.

Leaders of the rural Medical Education Program at the College of Medicine in Rockford say grain handling equipment and storage containers are essential, but they can quickly become deadly. In fact, Illinois reported the most incidents involving agricultural confined spaces, including grain bins, in 2020. Recruitment Director Mark Meuer says it’s crucial to put safety first.

“Farmers need to be careful around grain facilities, and they know that. Anytime you’re working around a grain handling facility or machinery there’s always the opportunity for injuries, so this is the time to be vigilant, be careful, slow down, don’t let the stress get to you and have a safe and happy harvest season,” Meuer says.

