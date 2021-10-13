Advertisement

The Happy Cannabis Co. opens for business

To help accommodate customers, the company has a digital registration to hold a customer’s spot in line so they don’t have to stand outside during severe weather days
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Some TLC for THC users: The happy cannabis company opens its second area location as the one in loves park is now open for business to better serve the community.

Tuesday’s grand opening marks the first recreational dispensary in the area. To help accommodate customers, the company has a digital registration to hold a customer’s spot in line so they don’t have to stand outside during severe weather days. Davis junction resident Miranda Clift says having a location in Loves park makes it easier to access cannabis.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s really nice that it’s right off the highway, super convenient. It’s kind of nice not having to drive all across town. I’m really excited about it. I love that it’s across from Costco,” Clift says.

