Fixing the Great Resignation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Workplace Staffing President LoRayne Logan says she’s busy these days , handling the fallout from what some dub “The Great Resignation,” a large number of people *quitting* their current jobs.

“People got a chance to look at maybe what was out of balance in their life, or in their impression out of balance. So we’re seeing people choose greater freedom, or less physicality if you’re in a hard physical job,” said Logan.

According to a recent United States Bureau of Labor and Statistics survey, people are resigning at record rates, but Logan says that doesn’t mean people getting hired in other positions at the same rate.

“Positions require skill levels, and just because someone is unavailable that doesn’t mean that will be an exact fit for her or him.”

Economics Professor Carl Campbell agrees that companies still look for specific qualifications and skills. So just because the need for positions are high, it doesn’t mean you’ll get the job you want.

“It’s created a pretty major labor shortage, like the first time I can remember there being a labor shortage, probably since World War 2,” said the Northern Illinois University Economics Professor

This is a problem that Logan doesn’t think will go away any time soon.

“I don’t think we’re within a year about people changing their mind about their preferences.”

