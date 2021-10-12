Advertisement

Three area fire crews contain structure fire on Apache Dr., cause under investigation

The house will need some work, but it’s not a total loss, according to Cherry Valley Fire Chief Joe Corl
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The cause of a structure fire Tuesday morning is under investigation after three local fire departments extinguished it.

Cherry Valley, North Park and Belvidere fire departments were called to the scene for reports of a structure fire on the corner of Apache Dr. and Ottawa Rd. around 11:14 a.m. Officials arrived on the scene to a fire showing on the outside and the second floor of the home. The house was occupied, but nobody was home at the time of the fire according to Cherry Valley Fire Chief Joe Corl.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. Corl says the house will need some work, but it’s not a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Illinois State Fire Marshal is also on the scene.

