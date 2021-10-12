Showers and storms return Wednesday, severe threat limited

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For once, it actually felt a little more like October across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Tuesday with high temperatures in the middle and upper 60s. Though cooler than we’ve grown accustomed to, today’s readings were still slightly above normal by mid-October standards.

The abundant cloudiness the area saw Tuesday with the primary factor behind the more seasonable temperatures, continuing a trend in which clouds have been dominant for the vast majority of the month. The last time the Stateline saw a partly cloudy day, you’d have to go all the way back to the first of the month!

We haven't had a day with substantial sunshine since the beginning of the month! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We should start to lose the cloudiness here somewhat quickly this evening and then a clear sky is expected for at least a time overnight.

A few peeks of clearing may emerge this evening or overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds then gather once again Wednesday ahead of our next storm system that could bring showers here by mid to late morning.

Clouds are likely to dominate Wednesday. A few sprinkles are possible in the morning, especially west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll expect better chances to see some showers and thunderstorms come early afternoon, though they’re likely to be quite scattered and moving quickly. Most of this activity is likely to clear the area by late afternoon.

Showers and a few storms are to begin early in the afternoon Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though the earlier arrival time of the storms as well as the extensive cloudiness will put a significant limit on the amount of instability present in our atmosphere, the vigorous nature of this area of low pressure will great just enough of an environment that a few storms may be on the stronger side. Gusty winds and a few brief, weak tornadoes are our main threat, but to be clear, the risk for one or both of these happening is quite, quite low.

Severe weather is highly unlikely, but not totally out of the question Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few wind gusts will be the main severe threat here Wednesday, though a brief, weak tornado cannot be completely ruled out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Following this initial round of storms, things will quiet down a bit, though clouds are to remain locked in. Another cluster of sprinkles or light showers may sweep through the area early in the evening.

Another round of showers may sweep in early Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While Thursday’s to feature at least some mixed sunshine, it’s also likely to feature quite a bit of cloudiness once again.

Clouds are to dominate Thursday, though there should be some sunshine at times. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front that approaches Thursday night into Friday morning may trigger additional showers, but the bigger story will be the plummeting temperatures. Friday’s to feature temperatures in the middle 60s, still above normal for this time of year. However, come Saturday, we’re on track to witness the coldest temperatures here since late May! Highs in many spots may not even reach out of the 50s.

Slightly cooler than normal temperatures are likely be the beginning of the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Whatever chill we have though will be brief. It’s expected that temperatures return slightly above normal by Sunday, and then well above normal early next week, when it’s likely we’ll have at least a few days in the 70s.

Warmth isn't finished! 70s are due back next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

