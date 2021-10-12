Quiet Tuesday before more storm chances this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many were waking up Tuesday to that pesky mist falling this morning. Luckily as an area of low pressure continues to move east, it will bring the rain and some clouds along with it. However, there are more storm chances this week in the Stateline.

It will be dry and still somewhat mild today with gradual clearing skies. The clouds will begin to clear later in the morning but still the skies will remain with more clouds and sun today. Temperatures in the lower 70s make for another mild day in the region.

We'll be dry and mild Tuesday with a few spots seeing some sunshine. Although clouds will dominate overall. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There is another chance for showers and storms in the forecast for Wednesday. There will be storms periodically through the day with a potential severe threat during the afternoon to early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under Category 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday. Our skies will be mainly cloudy through the day, which will help aid in lessening the severe threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under a Category 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Showers and storms return Wednesday with a conditional severe weather threat during the evening if earlier showers don't last too long into the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There will be some breaks on Wednesday from the rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There is another chance then for showers overnight Thursday into Friday with another cold front. With that front bringing rain chances, it will also bring a cooldown to more seasonable weather by the weekend. That means temperatures returning into the 60s for high temperatures overall and overnight lows approaching 40 degrees in many locales.

A cooldown is expected by this weekend with highs in the 60s Friday and the lower 60s by Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

High temperatures on Saturday may even struggle to hit 60 degrees, this is the fall weather everyone is waiting for!

