Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence receives a state grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “A strong nonprofit sector is key to a thriving community.” That’s the goal of the northern Illinois center for nonprofit excellence, or NICNE, helping non-profits get stronger. A recent $250,000 grant from the state will help.

“What it’s gonna provide is education and training for nonprofit organizations to build their management capacity.”

Pam Clark Reidenbach heads up NICNE. She says the public heavily leaned on non-profits during the pandemic, now it’s time to give a little back. “They feed the hungry, they educate children, they heal the sick, they comfort the sick and dying, they are absolutely a critical part of the community.”

“Especially during COVID, it’s been a very difficult past year and a half, the needs for those services have greatly increased, and nonprofits have been providing those services,” said State Senator Steve Stadelman. “So we need to, at the state level, need to make sure they have the resources to continue to provide these important services to people in need.”

Stadelman says demand for nonprofit services is soaring, but even they struggle with staffing and resources.

The Northwest Community Center is one of those organizations. It uses these grants to make sure its operations run smooth.

“We had a human resource audit, we have been able to create new policies and procedures for staff, we have a new employee handbook all done by human resource professionals in the community,” said Tabatha Endres-Cruz, who runs the center.

“We are able to meet people where they are and build them to where they wanna go, and that’s really what nonprofits are here for no matter what the service is.”

