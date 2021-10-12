Happy Cannabis Company ready for grand opening in Loves Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sweetening the pot; owners of Mapleglen Care Center get ready to open their second cannabis dispensary location in Loves Park to better serve the community.

It’s been a work in progress for well over a year but Tuesday officially marks the grand opening of the Happy Cannabis Company Dispensary.

“Overall, we’re just happy to be a part of the community, happy to be a part of Loves Park,” said Josh Naylon, Operations Manager for Happy Cannabis Company.

Naylon started working with the Mapleglen Care Center in Rockford in 2019. Now, he’s taken the role as operations manager at Mapleglen’s newest cannabis dispensary location in Loves Park.

“When COVID hit, we’d been looking around at a lot of different towns to open our new dispensary and Loves Park just seemed like the right fit for us,” Naylon said. “We had shopped around a lot of different places and it just feels like home so we’re really happy to be here.”

The Happy Cannabis Company tailors to recreational marijuana users and features a virtual waiting line system. Customer’s can scan the QR code to register. From there they get a text notification alerting them when it’s their turn to come inside.

“You’ll never to be waiting in the cold, you’ll never have to be waiting in the heat, you can wait at the Starbucks or one of the local restaurants, we will summon you, you can pop on in and you’ll never have to wait in a 100 people line or be inconvenienced that way,” Naylon said.

Mayor of Loves Park, Greg Jury feels this grand opening is a huge deal for the city in many ways.

“We feel that it will be beneficial to our ability to be able to hire more police officers, more firefighters, build streets, all those kind of things and we also feel that the company that’s there, it’s a great company, and they’re gonna work with us and make sure we don’t have any issues,” Jury said.

Mapleglen Care Center and Happy Cannabis Company are among the last independently owned cannabis companies in the state. Competitors like Sunnyside are owned by a nation-wide company and have locations in seven different states.

The grand opening will take place Tuesday morning at nine. Olivo Taco will have a food truck in the parking lot offering free tacos to anyone that makes a purchase with the Happy Cannabis Company.

