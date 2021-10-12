A break from storms Tuesday, but more may follow Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a day during which the Stateline saw several hours of rain, including some heavy downpours and even a bout of severe weather, things have finally quieted down across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

One thing of potential concern overnight will be the potential for some patchy fog to develop, especially with the the elevated amount of moisture in the atmosphere and winds that are likely to diminish to near calm at times and in spots.

Tuesday is likely to be a quiet day although quite a few of us will see rather extensive cloudiness. Areas generally along and north of US-20 are more likely to see more clouds than sunshine, while areas south of Rockford will be more fortunate to be on the receiving end of more sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s, still well above normal for this time of year.

Skies may clear in spots as early as Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Areas along and north of US-20 are likely to see more cloudiness Tuesday, while south of the Rockford Metro, there may be more sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies should clear just about everywhere, late Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening, but only temporarily so, as our next storm system takes aim on the region by early Wednesday.

More pronounced clearing is due in Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will be dominant Wednesday, and showers and thunderstorms are likely to arrive by late morning or early afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are to arrive late Wednesday morning or early Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for a severe threat, while the amount of cloud cover will greatly limit the instability in the atmosphere, it’s not impossible to imagine one or two storms producing a quick wind gust. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us all in the Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday.

The entire Stateline's under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Although milder areas likely to continue to persist as we go into our Thursday, some bigger changes lie ahead. By the time Friday rolls around, showers will return ahead of our next, much stronger cold front. Temperatures Friday are to only top out in the upper 60s. Come this weekend, temperatures may struggle to get to 60°.

