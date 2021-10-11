Advertisement

Screw City Jeeps hosts trunk-or-treat

More than 100 decorated jeeps lined the parking lot for kids visit.
Screw City Jeeps trunk-or-treat
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Screw City Jeeps hosted a Trunk-or-Treat event next to Don Carter Lanes, Sunday afternoon.

The Halloween fun raised money for charities like Noah’s Arc Animal Shelter. More than 100 decorated jeeps lined the parking lot to offer up toys and candy to kids. Visitors could get their face painted for free and win pumpkins. Organizers said it was a great way to show the community they have a jeep that rides beside them.

“It gives them a chance to know they have a community that’s involved. That they’re loved by the community. Whether they’re any part of Rockford. So that’s the biggest thing, that we care for our community,” said event organizer Donnie Rider. “We’re born and raised in Rockford, Illinois and we have to take care of where we came from.”

