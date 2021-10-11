One woman dead after crash off of highway 251 Monday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on N. 2nd St at the Auburn St. exit on highway 251.

Two vehicle crash on N. 2nd at Auburn St. exit. More details will follow when available. Please avoid the area as we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 11, 2021

Rockford police officers found a 31-year-old female driver who was ejected from their vehicle, who later died from her injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old female, was treated and released at the scene. The 31-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

