One woman dead after crash off of highway 251 Monday morning
Police tweeted before 5:45 a.m. for reports of a crash
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on N. 2nd St at the Auburn St. exit on highway 251.
Rockford police officers found a 31-year-old female driver who was ejected from their vehicle, who later died from her injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old female, was treated and released at the scene. The 31-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police ask drivers to avoid the area.
