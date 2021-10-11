Advertisement

Football Frenzy Play of the Week nominees - Week 7

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - Each week our cameras catch some of the best high school football the Stateline has to offer. We need your help choosing our Football Frenzy Play of the Week for Week 7. Here are the nominees.

  • Marey Roby (Lena-Winslow) - Touchdown reception against DuPec
  • Javius Catlin (East) - Long-run against Freeport
  • Evan Broge (Aquin) - Touchdown pass against Milledgeville
  • Austin Redmon (Harlem) - Touchdown pass against North

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Roscoe man dies from injuries sustained in car accident Friday
South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl
South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl
Mark X. Malone, 43, and Juwan M. Williams, 19, both of Rockford, were identified as the...
Rockford men arrested for stealing car, beating driver at Belvidere Oasis
The plant should open back up November 1st, barring another steback
Stellantis Plant experiences a temporary shutdown

Latest News

Munch Money
Football Frenzy Plus: Munch Money with the Freeport student section
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 7
#1 Rock Valley volleyball bests Waubonsee
Marengo tops Winnebago with last minute goal