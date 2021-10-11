Football Frenzy Play of the Week nominees - Week 7

(WIFR) - Each week our cameras catch some of the best high school football the Stateline has to offer. We need your help choosing our Football Frenzy Play of the Week for Week 7. Here are the nominees.

Marey Roby (Lena-Winslow) - Touchdown reception against DuPec

Javius Catlin (East) - Long-run against Freeport

Evan Broge (Aquin) - Touchdown pass against Milledgeville

Austin Redmon (Harlem) - Touchdown pass against North

