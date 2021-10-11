FIRST ALERT - Strong to locally severe storms possible Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Uncharacteristically warm, humid air’s residence continues to grab weather headlines in the Stateline as we conclude the first third of the month of October. It’s set to remain in place Monday, but the news isn’t all good, as it’s likely to provide a rather fertile breeding ground for thunderstorm development, and severe weather’s a part of the conversation.

The atmosphere’s to remain unseasonably warm and moist on Monday, thanks to a persistent, well-organized southerly wind. An approaching area of low pressure and associated cold front will tap into that unstable air, allowing for air to vigorously rise, which will allow for thunderstorms to quickly erupt as early as the late morning hours.

Better chances for showers and storms will arrive in the afternoon. Should any amount of sunshine peek through the clouds, concerns about these storms rapidly intensifying would increase.

Showers and storms may threaten westernmost parts of the region by mid to late morning Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Widely scattered showers and storms will be a threat over much of the area by early afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms may become a bit more intense and better organized as the afternoon progresses, especially if any sun breaks out beforehand. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers and a few active storms will remain in the picture late in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The severe threat should be just about over by early evening, though a few lingering showers are possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As things stand as of late Sunday evening, the entire Stateline is under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Monday, primarily in the afternoon hours. The risk will go down quickly as the sun goes down and the atmosphere stabilizes. All modes of severe weather are in play, including the possibility of a few brief tornadoes, hail up to the size of quarters in diameter, and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

Just about the entire Stateline is under a level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather Monday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few brief tornadoes are possible with any storms Monday along with large hail and gusty winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s to start out cloudy, but mixed sun appears to be a very good bet as the day wears on. Temperatures are to fall a bit, but will remain well above normal for this time of year. It won’t be until next weekend when it’ll start to feel more like October.

Clouds will linger early Tuesday morning, though mixed sun is likely to follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More in the way of sun is promised later in the day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

