FIRST ALERT - Strong to locally severe storms possible Monday
Brief tornadoes, gusty winds, large hail all in play
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Uncharacteristically warm, humid air’s residence continues to grab weather headlines in the Stateline as we conclude the first third of the month of October. It’s set to remain in place Monday, but the news isn’t all good, as it’s likely to provide a rather fertile breeding ground for thunderstorm development, and severe weather’s a part of the conversation.
The atmosphere’s to remain unseasonably warm and moist on Monday, thanks to a persistent, well-organized southerly wind. An approaching area of low pressure and associated cold front will tap into that unstable air, allowing for air to vigorously rise, which will allow for thunderstorms to quickly erupt as early as the late morning hours.
Better chances for showers and storms will arrive in the afternoon. Should any amount of sunshine peek through the clouds, concerns about these storms rapidly intensifying would increase.
As things stand as of late Sunday evening, the entire Stateline is under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Monday, primarily in the afternoon hours. The risk will go down quickly as the sun goes down and the atmosphere stabilizes. All modes of severe weather are in play, including the possibility of a few brief tornadoes, hail up to the size of quarters in diameter, and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.
Tuesday’s to start out cloudy, but mixed sun appears to be a very good bet as the day wears on. Temperatures are to fall a bit, but will remain well above normal for this time of year. It won’t be until next weekend when it’ll start to feel more like October.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.