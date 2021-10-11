Advertisement

Body found in search for missing woman in California desert

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said human remains were found in the search for...
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said human remains were found in the search for Lauren Cho, who went missing in June.(Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, months after Lauren Cho disappeared in the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the human remains were found in rugged terrain.

Now the coroner’s office is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office had searched by air and on foot for Cho.

She walked away from a rental house on June 28.

Her case is one of many involving people of color that don’t get much public attention, raising complaints of a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark X. Malone, 43, and Juwan M. Williams, 19, both of Rockford, were identified as the...
Rockford men arrested for stealing car, beating driver at Belvidere Oasis
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Roscoe man dies from injuries sustained in car accident Friday
South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl
South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl
The plant should open back up November 1st, barring another steback
Stellantis Plant experiences a temporary shutdown

Latest News

A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
Investigation into deadly bar shooting continues
U.S. Supreme Court set to examine Kentucky abortion case
U.S. Supreme Court set to examine Kentucky abortion case
Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it...
Take a balloon to space for $50K
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday
Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it...
Balloon company offering $50K tickets to space