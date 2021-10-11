Belvidere Fall Diddley fair showcases more than 300 vendors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall crafts, snacks and much more were all at the annual Fall Diddley fair in Belvidere where more than 300 vendors came for the two-day event.

The rainy weather didn’t stop residents from coming out to see the hand-crafted, original work at the Boone County Fair Grounds.

Sales Rep. for Sassy Primitives, Caitlynn Patchett says their booth has attended the Fall Diddley fair for more than 10 years and after missing out on last year’s event because of the pandemic, she was excited to see familiar faces this weekend.

“If anyone is suffering right now it is small businesses so shopping local any way you can if it’s a grocery store, even home décor you should do it local you know.”

