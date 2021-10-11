Advertisement

Beloit man dead after car crash

Beloit police say a man was found pinned inside his car.
Beloit man dead after car crash
Beloit man dead after car crash(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Beloit man died after police found him pinned inside his car around 11:15 p.m., Saturday.

Police were called to South Paddock Road and West Spring Creek Road in the Town of Beloit for a car crashed into trees near the intersection with someone inside. Officers found a white, 1997 Ford Escort in the tree line north of the intersection. The man, 67, was pinned inside the vehicle with serious injuries. First responders took him to Beloit Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling north on South Paddock Road. The driver went through the intersection of West Spring Creek Road. He veered into the ditch on the east side and struck a tree. Beloit Police do not know exactly what time the crash happened. They believe speed was a factor in the accident.

The name of the driver will be released at a later time by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Roscoe man dies from injuries sustained in car accident Friday
South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl
South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl
Mark X. Malone, 43, and Juwan M. Williams, 19, both of Rockford, were identified as the...
Rockford men arrested for stealing car, beating driver at Belvidere Oasis
The plant should open back up November 1st, barring another steback
Stellantis Plant experiences a temporary shutdown

Latest News

Hundreds or rowers came out for the annual competition.
Annual Head of the Rock River rowing event draws hundreds
The annual Fall Diddley event in Belvidere featured more than 300 vendors.
Belvidere Fall Diddley fair showcases more than 300 vendors
Strides Against Breast Cancer
Hundreds of community members walk in Strides Against Breast Cancer
Mark X. Malone, 43, and Juwan M. Williams, 19, both of Rockford, were identified as the...
Rockford men arrested for stealing car, beating driver at Belvidere Oasis