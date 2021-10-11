Beloit man dead after car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Beloit man died after police found him pinned inside his car around 11:15 p.m., Saturday.

Police were called to South Paddock Road and West Spring Creek Road in the Town of Beloit for a car crashed into trees near the intersection with someone inside. Officers found a white, 1997 Ford Escort in the tree line north of the intersection. The man, 67, was pinned inside the vehicle with serious injuries. First responders took him to Beloit Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling north on South Paddock Road. The driver went through the intersection of West Spring Creek Road. He veered into the ditch on the east side and struck a tree. Beloit Police do not know exactly what time the crash happened. They believe speed was a factor in the accident.

The name of the driver will be released at a later time by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

