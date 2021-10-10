Warm conditions continue with rain and a late season severe weather threat in store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford hits 82 degrees for a high on Saturday. Numbers like that are more typical for mid-August and not the beginning of October! Saturday also marks the 117th day of 2021 that had a high temperature of 80 degrees or greater. While more warmth is in store on Sunday, we’re also tracking some rain chances along with a late-season severe weather threat for parts of the Stateline in the forecast.

Sunday will be another warm day with high temperatures in the 80s. But compared to Saturday, there will be more clouds in our skies. It’s also looking possible that in the late morning and early afternoon hours on Sunday that an isolated shower could pop up. Otherwise, a majority of your Sunday will remain dry and mild.

Chances for rain on a more widespread basis go up late Sunday and continue through the day on Monday. Columbus Day on Monday also calls for a late-season severe weather threat in the Stateline. We’ll have an approaching cold front head our way that will spawn off additional showers and storms. Ahead of the front, we’ll have a very warm and somewhat moist atmosphere, which will help aid in getting some heavy rain and a severe weather potential.

The Stateline is practically evenly split. Places Rockford on directly south and east are under a Category 2 Slight Risk for severe weather. Places west are under a Category 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather. For right now, our thoughts are that gusty winds and heavy downpours will be the biggest threats. But some isolated tornadoes and some hail can’t be ruled out for Monday.

After that, temperatures in the 70s will remain through the workweek with another rain chance on Wednesday. Following Wednesday’s cold front, a return to some fall-like and seasonable weather will follow. By next weekend, high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s are in the forecast with those lasting for several days.

