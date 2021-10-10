Rockford’s south side cleans up neighborhood streets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents on Rockford’s south side say they want to see positive change in their neighborhoods, so dozens grabbed a pair of gloves and a trash bag Saturday afternoon to start cleaning up one street at a time.

Volunteers, faith leaders and alderpersons led the event. Program Director Cira Richardson said the group picked up trash by the 11th St. Plaza to Brook Rd. She said this was one way for the community to see immediate change that will hopefully encourage more people to pitch in however they can.

“People have said thank you,” said Richardson. “People have asked why are you doing this? We’ve had people say, are you getting paid to do this? So, just to be able to tell them that we’re just here to support and love on the neighborhood I think was good for us and good for the person who asked us.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.