Rockford men arrested for stealing car, beating driver at Belvidere Oasis

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Rockford have been arrested and now face charges after police say they beat a man and stole his car.

The Illinois State Police says this occurred at the Belvidere Oasis on July 3. On that day just before 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a reported aggravated vehicular hijacking hit-and-run.

Once on the scene, officers found a 60-year-old man with minor injuries after he was hit by the suspects. The suspects then stole his car.

Mark X. Malone, 43, and Juwan M. Williams, 19, both of Rockford, were identified as the suspects by ISP District 15 Agents, and were later taken into custody.

Williams was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of vehicular hijacking. Malone was charged with one count of aggravated battery.

The pair’s bond is set at $100,000. They are currently lodged at the Boone County Jail.

