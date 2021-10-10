Fashion show benefits local domestic violence shelter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few area retailers hit the runway Saturday afternoon for a fashion show, all while raising money for Remedies Domestic Violence Center.

The Three L’s Ladies Auxiliary and Roxy Carmichael Boutique off North Alpine Rd. in Rockford hosted the event. Guests could check out the clothing while enjoying food, drinks and prizes.

“Because as women, we think that we need to focus on women in our city, and what needs to be done to help them,” said LLL Ladies Auxiliary member, Vicki Brean.

Organizers said the event brought a diverse group of guests and vendors selling beauty products, accessories and home décor. They said this is a positive way to support an important nonprofit on a larger scale.

“Because we can donate to any charity we want to in this city. We just feel that remedies hits the mark,” said Roxy Carmichael Boutique owner, Christine Lamantia. “They just do so much for women, and as women we need to support women in our society.”

