Advertisement

Fashion show benefits local domestic violence shelter

Guests could check out the clothing while enjoying food, drinks and prizes
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few area retailers hit the runway Saturday afternoon for a fashion show, all while raising money for Remedies Domestic Violence Center.

The Three L’s Ladies Auxiliary and Roxy Carmichael Boutique off North Alpine Rd. in Rockford hosted the event. Guests could check out the clothing while enjoying food, drinks and prizes.

“Because as women, we think that we need to focus on women in our city, and what needs to be done to help them,” said LLL Ladies Auxiliary member, Vicki Brean.

Organizers said the event brought a diverse group of guests and vendors selling beauty products, accessories and home décor. They said this is a positive way to support an important nonprofit on a larger scale.

“Because we can donate to any charity we want to in this city. We just feel that remedies hits the mark,” said Roxy Carmichael Boutique owner, Christine Lamantia. “They just do so much for women, and as women we need to support women in our society.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl
South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
The plant should open back up November 1st, barring another steback
Stellantis Plant experiences a temporary shutdown
Roscoe man dies from injuries sustained in car accident Friday
State and Hilton Car Accident
Three people hurt in car crash on Rockford’s east side

Latest News

Bubble festival
Discovery Center celebrates 40th anniversary with annual Bubble Festival
Cleanup
Rockford’s south side cleans up neighborhood streets
Free health fair
Edgebrook Shopping Center debuts health and safety fair
Lori Stushek, diagnosed with breast cancer in June of 2021, is sharing an important message...
Don’t forget your mammogram! October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month