Edgebrook Shopping Center debuts health and safety fair

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One health and safety fair makes its debut Saturday afternoon at the Edgebrook Shopping Center in Rockford.

Organizers invited residents of all ages to pop by for free health screenings, fitness evaluations and blood pressure checks from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot. Rockford first responders taught participants about safety with games and demonstrations, and UW Health staff offered free car seat checks.

“We’re just here to share what we do and so the kids aren’t afraid of us, so they can see us in a fun environment and if there’s ever a time where they will see us in a stressful environment they’ll be less likely to be scared of us,” said Rockford Fire health care manager, Shannon Kopp.

