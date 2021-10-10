Advertisement

Don’t forget your mammogram! October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Getting a mammogram is important now more than ever, after doctors said many skipped their yearly screening due to the pandemic.
Lori Stushek, diagnosed with breast cancer in June of 2021, is sharing an important message...
Lori Stushek, diagnosed with breast cancer in June of 2021, is sharing an important message about mammograms.(WEAU)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - October may be Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but health experts say it’s something to keep in mind year round.

And getting a mammogram is important now more than ever, after doctors said many skipped their yearly breast cancer screening due to the pandemic. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 41,000 and 450 men die every year from breast cancer.

That’s why doctors at UW Health Northern Illinois said it’s important to get a mammogram as early as 40 years old. The earlier medical experts said they can spot breast cancer, the easier it is to treat and the better the outcome could be.

“It’s important to get your mammogram every year, for a few reasons,” said UW Health Northern Illinois Physician’s Assistant, Megan Buja. “Because we want to find breast cancer as early as possible, before you could ever feel anything. That’s the point of a screening mammogram. You have no symptoms, no problems, and you’re coming in to make sure it hasn’t changed from the year before.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl
South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
The plant should open back up November 1st, barring another steback
Stellantis Plant experiences a temporary shutdown
Roscoe man dies from injuries sustained in car accident Friday
State and Hilton Car Accident
Three people hurt in car crash on Rockford’s east side

Latest News

Bubble festival
Discovery Center celebrates 40th anniversary with annual Bubble Festival
Remedies fashion show
Fashion show benefits local domestic violence shelter
Cleanup
Rockford’s south side cleans up neighborhood streets
Free health fair
Edgebrook Shopping Center debuts health and safety fair