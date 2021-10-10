Don’t forget your mammogram! October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - October may be Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but health experts say it’s something to keep in mind year round.

And getting a mammogram is important now more than ever, after doctors said many skipped their yearly breast cancer screening due to the pandemic. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 41,000 and 450 men die every year from breast cancer.

That’s why doctors at UW Health Northern Illinois said it’s important to get a mammogram as early as 40 years old. The earlier medical experts said they can spot breast cancer, the easier it is to treat and the better the outcome could be.

“It’s important to get your mammogram every year, for a few reasons,” said UW Health Northern Illinois Physician’s Assistant, Megan Buja. “Because we want to find breast cancer as early as possible, before you could ever feel anything. That’s the point of a screening mammogram. You have no symptoms, no problems, and you’re coming in to make sure it hasn’t changed from the year before.”

