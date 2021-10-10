Discovery Center celebrates 40th anniversary with annual Bubble Festival

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Discovery Center in Rockford celebrated its 40th anniversary Saturday with some sudsy fun for stateline families.

This year’s bubble festival featured a combination of art, science and a touch of soapy magic in four, live shows from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. New to the festival this year was Ben Jimenez. Organizers said he used his bare hands and just a few simple tools to create beautiful and mind-boggling bubbles.

